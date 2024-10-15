Cicor Technologies Thrives: Growth & Market Share Gains in Tough Times

Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 26.3% increase in quarterly sales, reaching CHF 120.4 million in Q3 2024.

Year-to-date sales increased by 19.4%, totaling CHF 351.7 million, with an order intake of CHF 121.1 million.

The company maintains a book-to-bill ratio of 1.01, indicating balanced sales and order intake.

Cicor plans to continue its growth strategy through acquisitions in the fragmented European market.

For the full year 2024, Cicor expects sales growth between CHF 470-510 million and EBITDA of CHF 50-60 million, barring significant economic downturns.

Cicor operates globally, providing full-cycle electronic solutions across medical, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors, employing approximately 3,300 people at 19 locations.

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 56,30EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.





