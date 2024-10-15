Steyr Motors Eyes Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut
Steyr Motors AG, a leader in bespoke engine solutions, is gearing up for a Frankfurt Stock Exchange debut by late 2024. With strong military ties and impressive growth, the company is poised for a dynamic future.
- Steyr Motors AG plans to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by the end of 2024.
- The company is a global leader in customized engines for military and civil applications, with 60% of its 2024 revenue from military applications.
- Under Mutares ownership, Steyr achieved a 24% adjusted EBIT margin in the first nine months of 2024, with expected total revenue of EUR 41-45 million for the year.
- Steyr experienced a 36% revenue growth from 2022 to 2023 and targets over 40% growth in 2025.
- The company has a strong order backlog of EUR 150 million as of September 30, 2024, supporting its growth strategy.
- A private placement of new and existing shares will be conducted before the listing, with Mutares remaining a major shareholder.
