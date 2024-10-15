SANHA GmbH & Co. KG Reports Strong Growth in Early 2024
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has shown impressive financial growth in 2024, with a 1.9% revenue increase and a notable rise in EBITDA. The company is thriving in international markets and improving its financial stability.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported a 1.9% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, totaling EUR 92.9 million.
- EBITDA rose from EUR 15.3 million to EUR 15.9 million, achieving an EBITDA margin of 17.1%.
- The company experienced strong growth in its industrial and refrigeration business, particularly in foreign markets like the USA and Australia.
- Gross profit increased to EUR 57.2 million, with a gross profit margin of 59.1%, up from 54.8% the previous year.
- Outstanding bond volume was reduced to EUR 33.7 million following buybacks, and SANHA is exploring refinancing options for the bond.
- The company anticipates further improvement in balance sheet ratios, with an equity ratio of 23.6% as of September 2024.
ISIN:DE000A1TNA70WKN:A1TNA7
