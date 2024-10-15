Shiftmove acquires French fleet management company Optimum Automotive in drive to become industry leader (FOTO)

Berlin, Germany & Aix-en-Provence, (ots) - Shiftmove aims to become Europe's

Strict sustainability regulations and rising costs for fuel, insurances andrepairs put fleet management industry under pressure - only 30% of Europeancompanies currently use fleet management softwareShiftmove, the German-Swiss platform for fleet management software, is acquiringthe French digital fleet management platform Optimum Automotive.The acquisition will enable Shiftmove, which was formed in 2023 from the mergerof the two fleet management market leaders Avrios and Vimcar, to expand intoFrance - Europe's largest fleet market.Optimum Automotive, which operates heavily in France, Portugal, Spain andAfrica, has 107 employees, 7,500 customers and 200,000 vehicles undermanagement.Together, the two companies employ over 350 people and support more than 18,000corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management. Users ofthe software solutions come for example from industries such as construction,technical support, healthcare, production and administration.The acquisition is a strong signal of consolidation and digitalisation of theEuropean fleet and mobility management market.Shiftmove's unique combination of software and telematics solutions enable smalland medium-sized companies as well as large companies, such as Hotpoint UKAppliances, Actavo, All Saved, DB Schenker, McMakler and flaschenpost.de, tomanage their vehicle fleets more economically and decisively drive thetransformation to low-emission mobility. By automating previouslytime-consuming, manual processes and carrying out detailed data analyses,companies can use the modern software solutions to save costs and resources andplan the switch to alternative drive types in a targeted manner.Francine Gervazio, CEO of Shiftmove, says: "We have the clear vision that morethan one million vehicles will be managed via our cloud-based software solutionsby 2027."The pressure on companies is growing enormously: increasingly strictersustainability regulations and sharply rising costs for fuel, insurance andrepairs require rapid action. With a powerful combination of top-edge softwareand telematics we are making the management of vehicle fleets as simple andefficient as possible, helping companies to increase their competitiveness andmeet their sustainability goals.""With more than 10 million commercial vehicles, France is the largest fleetmarket in Europe. The digitalisation potential of the industry is immense. Onlyone in three European companies currently uses fleet management software tomanage their own vehicle fleet."Daniel Vassallucci, CEO and Founder of Optimum Automotive, adds: "Theacquisition by Shiftmove takes Optimum Automotive to the next level of growth,with the aim of becoming the European market leader for integrated telematicsand software solutions for corporate fleets. Our product portfolios complementeach other perfectly and form a strong, state-of-the-art offering for our morethan 18,000 joint fleet customers across Europe."Behind Shiftmove is the global tech-investment company Battery Ventures, basedin Boston, USA.