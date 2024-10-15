Shiftmove acquires French fleet management company Optimum Automotive in drive to become industry leader (FOTO)
Berlin, Germany & Aix-en-Provence, (ots) - Shiftmove aims to become Europe's
market leader for digital fleet solutions by 2027 and increase the efficiency of
more than one million commercial vehicles
Acquisition will create a group that employs over 350 people and supports 18,000
corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management
The company is leading the way to hardware free connected vehicles through a
powerful combination of AI-supported software and telematics to ensure greater
efficiency and lower emissions for European fleets
Strict sustainability regulations and rising costs for fuel, insurances and
repairs put fleet management industry under pressure - only 30% of European
companies currently use fleet management software
Shiftmove, the German-Swiss platform for fleet management software, is acquiring
the French digital fleet management platform Optimum Automotive.
The acquisition will enable Shiftmove, which was formed in 2023 from the merger
of the two fleet management market leaders Avrios and Vimcar, to expand into
France - Europe's largest fleet market.
Optimum Automotive, which operates heavily in France, Portugal, Spain and
Africa, has 107 employees, 7,500 customers and 200,000 vehicles under
management.
Together, the two companies employ over 350 people and support more than 18,000
corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management. Users of
the software solutions come for example from industries such as construction,
technical support, healthcare, production and administration.
The acquisition is a strong signal of consolidation and digitalisation of the
European fleet and mobility management market.
Shiftmove's unique combination of software and telematics solutions enable small
and medium-sized companies as well as large companies, such as Hotpoint UK
Appliances, Actavo, All Saved, DB Schenker, McMakler and flaschenpost.de, to
manage their vehicle fleets more economically and decisively drive the
transformation to low-emission mobility. By automating previously
time-consuming, manual processes and carrying out detailed data analyses,
companies can use the modern software solutions to save costs and resources and
plan the switch to alternative drive types in a targeted manner.
Francine Gervazio, CEO of Shiftmove, says: "We have the clear vision that more
than one million vehicles will be managed via our cloud-based software solutions
by 2027.
"The pressure on companies is growing enormously: increasingly stricter
sustainability regulations and sharply rising costs for fuel, insurance and
repairs require rapid action. With a powerful combination of top-edge software
and telematics we are making the management of vehicle fleets as simple and
efficient as possible, helping companies to increase their competitiveness and
meet their sustainability goals."
"With more than 10 million commercial vehicles, France is the largest fleet
market in Europe. The digitalisation potential of the industry is immense. Only
one in three European companies currently uses fleet management software to
manage their own vehicle fleet."
Daniel Vassallucci, CEO and Founder of Optimum Automotive, adds: "The
acquisition by Shiftmove takes Optimum Automotive to the next level of growth,
with the aim of becoming the European market leader for integrated telematics
and software solutions for corporate fleets. Our product portfolios complement
each other perfectly and form a strong, state-of-the-art offering for our more
than 18,000 joint fleet customers across Europe."
Behind Shiftmove is the global tech-investment company Battery Ventures, based
in Boston, USA.
Press contact Shiftmove:
Angela Zippelius
mailto:press@shiftmove.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176928/5886948
OTS: Shiftmove GmbH
