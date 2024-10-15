    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Shiftmove acquires French fleet management company Optimum Automotive in drive to become industry leader (FOTO)

    Berlin, Germany & Aix-en-Provence, (ots) - Shiftmove aims to become Europe's
    market leader for digital fleet solutions by 2027 and increase the efficiency of
    more than one million commercial vehicles

    Acquisition will create a group that employs over 350 people and supports 18,000
    corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management

    The company is leading the way to hardware free connected vehicles through a
    powerful combination of AI-supported software and telematics to ensure greater
    efficiency and lower emissions for European fleets

    Strict sustainability regulations and rising costs for fuel, insurances and
    repairs put fleet management industry under pressure - only 30% of European
    companies currently use fleet management software

    Shiftmove, the German-Swiss platform for fleet management software, is acquiring
    the French digital fleet management platform Optimum Automotive.

    The acquisition will enable Shiftmove, which was formed in 2023 from the merger
    of the two fleet management market leaders Avrios and Vimcar, to expand into
    France - Europe's largest fleet market.

    Optimum Automotive, which operates heavily in France, Portugal, Spain and
    Africa, has 107 employees, 7,500 customers and 200,000 vehicles under
    management.

    Together, the two companies employ over 350 people and support more than 18,000
    corporate customers with more than 550,000 vehicles under management. Users of
    the software solutions come for example from industries such as construction,
    technical support, healthcare, production and administration.

    The acquisition is a strong signal of consolidation and digitalisation of the
    European fleet and mobility management market.

    Shiftmove's unique combination of software and telematics solutions enable small
    and medium-sized companies as well as large companies, such as Hotpoint UK
    Appliances, Actavo, All Saved, DB Schenker, McMakler and flaschenpost.de, to
    manage their vehicle fleets more economically and decisively drive the
    transformation to low-emission mobility. By automating previously
    time-consuming, manual processes and carrying out detailed data analyses,
    companies can use the modern software solutions to save costs and resources and
    plan the switch to alternative drive types in a targeted manner.

    Francine Gervazio, CEO of Shiftmove, says: "We have the clear vision that more
    than one million vehicles will be managed via our cloud-based software solutions
    by 2027.

    "The pressure on companies is growing enormously: increasingly stricter
    sustainability regulations and sharply rising costs for fuel, insurance and
    repairs require rapid action. With a powerful combination of top-edge software
    and telematics we are making the management of vehicle fleets as simple and
    efficient as possible, helping companies to increase their competitiveness and
    meet their sustainability goals."

    "With more than 10 million commercial vehicles, France is the largest fleet
    market in Europe. The digitalisation potential of the industry is immense. Only
    one in three European companies currently uses fleet management software to
    manage their own vehicle fleet."

    Daniel Vassallucci, CEO and Founder of Optimum Automotive, adds: "The
    acquisition by Shiftmove takes Optimum Automotive to the next level of growth,
    with the aim of becoming the European market leader for integrated telematics
    and software solutions for corporate fleets. Our product portfolios complement
    each other perfectly and form a strong, state-of-the-art offering for our more
    than 18,000 joint fleet customers across Europe."

    Behind Shiftmove is the global tech-investment company Battery Ventures, based
    in Boston, USA.

    Press contact Shiftmove:

    Angela Zippelius
    mailto:press@shiftmove.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176928/5886948
    OTS: Shiftmove GmbH



