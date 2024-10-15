Berentzen-Gruppe: Exciting 9M 2024 Results Revealed!

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects a normalized consolidated EBIT of EUR 7.6 million for the first three quarters of 2024, up from EUR 5.0 million in 2023.

The normalized consolidated EBITDA is expected to be EUR 14.1 million, compared to EUR 11.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Consolidated revenues are expected to slightly decline to EUR 133.5 million from EUR 134.6 million in 2023.

The increase in EBIT and EBITDA is attributed to a significant improvement in consolidated gross profit.

The financial forecast for 2024 remains unchanged, with expected EBIT between EUR 9.0 and 11.0 million and EBITDA between EUR 18.0 and 20.0 million.

The preliminary figures are subject to review, and the final report will be published on October 23, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 23.10.2024.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,7800EUR and was up +1,70 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,7400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,84 % since publication.





