Berentzen-Gruppe Reveals Preliminary 9M 2024 Operating Results

Berentzen-Gruppe's consolidated operating profit (EBIT) increased by approximately 52% to EUR 7.6 million compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues remained stable at EUR 133.5 million, showing a slight decrease of 0.8% from the previous year.

The company confirmed its updated annual forecast, expecting a consolidated EBIT of EUR 9.0 to 11.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 18.0 to 20.0 million for 2024.

The growth in EBIT and EBITDA is attributed to improved unit margins and a focus on regaining gross profit strength.

Despite consumer spending weakness and macroeconomic uncertainties, the Berentzen Group maintained stable revenues.

The Berentzen Group operates in over 60 countries, offering a range of beverage products, and its shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 23.10.2024.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,7850EUR and was up +1,81 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,7400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,94 % since publication.





