MTU Aero Engines Boosts 2024 Earnings Outlook After Strong Q3 Results

MTU Aero Engines AG has raised its 2024 earnings guidance based on preliminary results for the first nine months of 2024.

The company now forecasts an adjusted EBIT of slightly over one billion euros, up from the previous expectation of 0.95 to 0.98 billion euros.

Preliminary figures show adjusted revenue of 5.29 billion euros, with 1.79 billion euros from the OEM segment and 3.58 billion euros from commercial maintenance.

Adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2024 was 744 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 14.0%.

Revenue guidance remains between 7.3 and 7.5 billion euros, and free cash flow is expected to be in the low triple-digit million euro range.

MTU Aero Engines AG is Germany’s leading engine manufacturer, with a strong presence in both commercial and military sectors, and had a workforce of over 12,000 employees in 2023.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement, conference calls on the results from the 3rd quarter of 2024., at MTU Aero Engines is on 24.10.2024.

The price of MTU Aero Engines at the time of the news was 302,10EUR and was up +4,28 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.538,00PKT (-0,01 %).





