Epitomee Medical to Present the Epitomee Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 Conference

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee Medical Ltd. (TASE: EPIT) announces

today that the company leadership intends to present Epitomee's Oral Delivery of

Biologics Platform at the 14th Annual PODD Conference - Partnership

Opportunities in Drug Delivery, taking place in Boston, MA, October 28-29, 2024.



Presentation Title: "Breakthrough Device for Oral Delivery of Biologics" .





Date & Time: October 22, 2024, 2:30 PM - 2:45 PMPresenter: Dr. Gil Cohen, PhD, VP R&DEpitomee's presentation will cover the following topics:- The Epitomee Platform enables oral delivery of significant amounts of largemolecules, including proteins and peptides.- The platform dramatically boosts bioavailability, offering game-changingalternative to traditional injections.- Epitomee's advanced, needle-free platform precisely transports drugs to thesmall intestine and across the GI wall, ensuring effective bioavailability.The PODD Conference, in its 14th year, brings together over 800+ delegates frompharma, biotech, drug delivery, investors and academia. The event fosterscollaboration across industries, to develop more effective therapies, improvethe patient experience and extend the lifecycle of medicines. PODD featuresinnovative technologies to enhance the delivery of various drug types, includingproteins, peptides, oncology therapeutics, small molecules and others. Thisyear's annual keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Langer of MIT.Join us at PODD 2024 to learn how Epitomee Medical is transforming biologicsdelivery.About Epitomee Medical:Epitomee Medical, co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO DanHashimshony, PhD, is a pioneering health solutions company, committed toadvancing innovative therapies. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and improvingquality of life, Epitomee leads advancements in weight management and biologicdrug delivery. For more information, visit: https://epitomeemedical.com/Contact details: Safi Landskroner, VP of Business Development:mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530888/PODD_2024.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506356/Epitomee_Medical_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-medical-to-present-the-epitomee-breakthrough-oral-delivery-platform-at-podd-2024-conference-302276353.htmlContact:+972-54-4758914Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5887369OTS: Epitomee Medical