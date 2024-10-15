Epitomee Medical to Present the Epitomee Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 Conference
Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee Medical Ltd. (TASE: EPIT) announces
today that the company leadership intends to present Epitomee's Oral Delivery of
Biologics Platform at the 14th Annual PODD Conference - Partnership
Opportunities in Drug Delivery, taking place in Boston, MA, October 28-29, 2024.
Presentation Title: "Breakthrough Device for Oral Delivery of Biologics" .
Date & Time: October 22, 2024, 2:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Presenter: Dr. Gil Cohen, PhD, VP R&D
Epitomee's presentation will cover the following topics:
- The Epitomee Platform enables oral delivery of significant amounts of large
molecules, including proteins and peptides.
- The platform dramatically boosts bioavailability, offering game-changing
alternative to traditional injections.
- Epitomee's advanced, needle-free platform precisely transports drugs to the
small intestine and across the GI wall, ensuring effective bioavailability.
The PODD Conference, in its 14th year, brings together over 800+ delegates from
pharma, biotech, drug delivery, investors and academia. The event fosters
collaboration across industries, to develop more effective therapies, improve
the patient experience and extend the lifecycle of medicines. PODD features
innovative technologies to enhance the delivery of various drug types, including
proteins, peptides, oncology therapeutics, small molecules and others. This
year's annual keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Langer of MIT.
Join us at PODD 2024 to learn how Epitomee Medical is transforming biologics
delivery.
About Epitomee Medical:
Epitomee Medical, co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO Dan
Hashimshony, PhD, is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to
advancing innovative therapies. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and improving
quality of life, Epitomee leads advancements in weight management and biologic
drug delivery. For more information, visit: https://epitomeemedical.com/
Autor folgen