    Epitomee Medical to Present the Epitomee Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 Conference

    Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee Medical Ltd. (TASE: EPIT) announces
    today that the company leadership intends to present Epitomee's Oral Delivery of
    Biologics Platform at the 14th Annual PODD Conference - Partnership
    Opportunities in Drug Delivery, taking place in Boston, MA, October 28-29, 2024.

    Presentation Title: "Breakthrough Device for Oral Delivery of Biologics" .

    Date & Time: October 22, 2024, 2:30 PM - 2:45 PM

    Presenter: Dr. Gil Cohen, PhD, VP R&D

    Epitomee's presentation will cover the following topics:

    - The Epitomee Platform enables oral delivery of significant amounts of large
    molecules, including proteins and peptides.
    - The platform dramatically boosts bioavailability, offering game-changing
    alternative to traditional injections.
    - Epitomee's advanced, needle-free platform precisely transports drugs to the
    small intestine and across the GI wall, ensuring effective bioavailability.

    The PODD Conference, in its 14th year, brings together over 800+ delegates from
    pharma, biotech, drug delivery, investors and academia. The event fosters
    collaboration across industries, to develop more effective therapies, improve
    the patient experience and extend the lifecycle of medicines. PODD features
    innovative technologies to enhance the delivery of various drug types, including
    proteins, peptides, oncology therapeutics, small molecules and others. This
    year's annual keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Langer of MIT.

    Join us at PODD 2024 to learn how Epitomee Medical is transforming biologics
    delivery.

    About Epitomee Medical:

    Epitomee Medical, co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO Dan
    Hashimshony, PhD, is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to
    advancing innovative therapies. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and improving
    quality of life, Epitomee leads advancements in weight management and biologic
    drug delivery. For more information, visit: https://epitomeemedical.com/

    Contact details: Safi Landskroner, VP of Business Development:
    mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com

    Contact:

    +972-54-4758914

