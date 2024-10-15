Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023
Eckert & Ziegler SE has shown robust growth in 2024, with significant increases in sales and earnings, reinforcing their optimistic forecast for the year. Full details will be unveiled on November 14.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE increased sales to EUR 215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 183.9 million in the previous year.
- EBIT before special items rose to EUR 46.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR 37.7 million the previous year.
- Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 23.4 million, compared to EUR 20.3 million in the previous year.
- In the third quarter of 2024, sales were EUR 70.1 million, up from EUR 65.9 million in the previous year.
- The company confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting sales of just under EUR 265 million and EBIT before special items of around EUR 55 million.
- Full figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on November 14, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 14.11.2024.
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Eckert & Ziegler - 565970 - DE0005659700
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Eckert & Ziegler vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
https://www.eqs-news.com/de/news/corporate/eckert-ziegler-abspaltung-der-pentixapharm-ag-im-handelsregister-eingetragen/2141301
Ich glaube dass sie sich das für die Zeit nach der Abspaltung von Pentixa aufheben. Wenn ich mir den Kurs anschaue, sieht es so aus, dass es momentan einen Käuferstreik gibt. Die Investoren warten auf die Abspaltung.. Am 3.10. beginnt dann eine neue Zeit.
Also musst du Eckert bis zum 2.10. gekauft haben, so würde ich das interpretieren. Um ganz sicher zu gehen bis einschließlich dem 1.10..
