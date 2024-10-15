    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023

    Eckert & Ziegler SE has shown robust growth in 2024, with significant increases in sales and earnings, reinforcing their optimistic forecast for the year. Full details will be unveiled on November 14.

    Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023
    Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
    • Eckert & Ziegler SE increased sales to EUR 215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 183.9 million in the previous year.
    • EBIT before special items rose to EUR 46.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR 37.7 million the previous year.
    • Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 23.4 million, compared to EUR 20.3 million in the previous year.
    • In the third quarter of 2024, sales were EUR 70.1 million, up from EUR 65.9 million in the previous year.
    • The company confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting sales of just under EUR 265 million and EBIT before special items of around EUR 55 million.
    • Full figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on November 14, 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 14.11.2024.

    The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 41,81EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.823,13PKT (-0,90 %).


    Eckert & Ziegler

    -2,07 %
    +3,54 %
    +12,28 %
    +2,71 %
    +41,47 %
    -61,45 %
    +15,51 %
    +768,54 %
    +1.033,28 %
    ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Eckert & Ziegler - 565970 - DE0005659700

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Eckert & Ziegler vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023 Eckert & Ziegler SE has shown robust growth in 2024, with significant increases in sales and earnings, reinforcing their optimistic forecast for the year. Full details will be unveiled on November 14.