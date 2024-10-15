Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023

Eckert & Ziegler SE increased sales to EUR 215.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 183.9 million in the previous year.

EBIT before special items rose to EUR 46.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR 37.7 million the previous year.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 23.4 million, compared to EUR 20.3 million in the previous year.

In the third quarter of 2024, sales were EUR 70.1 million, up from EUR 65.9 million in the previous year.

The company confirmed its 2024 forecast, expecting sales of just under EUR 265 million and EBIT before special items of around EUR 55 million.

Full figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on November 14, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 14.11.2024.

