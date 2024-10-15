Adidas Surges: Q3 Beats Expectations, Full-Year Outlook Raised
Adidas has outperformed expectations in Q3 2024, with a 10% rise in currency-neutral revenues and a 7% increase in euro revenues, signaling a strong financial performance despite challenges.
- Adidas reported better-than-expected third quarter results for 2024.
- Currency-neutral revenues increased by 10% compared to the previous year, with euro revenues growing by 7% to €6.438 billion.
- Excluding Yeezy sales, currency-neutral revenues increased by 14% during the quarter.
- The gross margin increased by 2.0 percentage points to 51.3%, and the operating profit rose to €598 million, including a €50 million contribution from Yeezy inventory sales.
- Adidas raised its full-year guidance, expecting currency-neutral revenues to grow by around 10% and operating profit to reach approximately €1.2 billion.
- The company plans to sell the remaining Yeezy inventory at cost, contributing an additional €50 million in sales without further profit in Q4.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at adidas is on 29.10.2024.
The price of adidas at the time of the news was 243,50EUR and was up +2,76 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 243,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.494,00PKT (-0,24 %).
Mir ist der Kurs auch zu gut. Aber Kurse versuchen zu verstehen, kann man vergessen.
Man muss sich selber entscheiden, was man macht.
Mal hat das Bauchgefühl Recht, dann wieder nicht.
Ich denke mir nur, wo soll der Kurs noch hin. Bei 300 sehe ich das Ende der Fahnenstange bei dem aktuellen Hype. Für mich ist es einer.
Lieber verkaufe ich etwas früher als das die Aktie stark korrigiert und ich die Korrektur mitnehme.
Aber wie gesagt. Kurse raten kann ich nicht. Ist wahrscheinlich alles falsch was ich dazu geschrieben habe. Alles wie immer also.
Formel 1 ist heute wie aus der Zeit gefallen. Klimawandel, Unternehmen werben mit Nachhaltigkeit, aber Formel 1 unterstützten? Passt nicht.
