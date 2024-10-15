Adidas Surges: Q3 Beats Expectations, Full-Year Outlook Raised

Adidas reported better-than-expected third quarter results for 2024.

Currency-neutral revenues increased by 10% compared to the previous year, with euro revenues growing by 7% to €6.438 billion.

Excluding Yeezy sales, currency-neutral revenues increased by 14% during the quarter.

The gross margin increased by 2.0 percentage points to 51.3%, and the operating profit rose to €598 million, including a €50 million contribution from Yeezy inventory sales.

Adidas raised its full-year guidance, expecting currency-neutral revenues to grow by around 10% and operating profit to reach approximately €1.2 billion.

The company plans to sell the remaining Yeezy inventory at cost, contributing an additional €50 million in sales without further profit in Q4.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at adidas is on 29.10.2024.

