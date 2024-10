EuroTeleSites Q3/2024: Revenue Hits mEUR 68, EBITDAaL Margin at 58%

EuroTeleSites reported Q3/2024 revenues of mEUR 68.0, with an EBITDAaL margin of 58%.

EBITDA was mEUR 58.4, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 86%.

The company invested mEUR 13.7 in CAPEX, primarily for location upgrades.

EuroTeleSites rolled out 35 new macro sites, totaling 13,568 sites, and onboarded 69 new tenants, including 53 third-party MNO tenants.

The company experienced revenue growth of 1.8%, EBITDA growth of 3.1%, and EBITDAaL growth of 3.8% compared to the previous quarter.

EuroTeleSites is the third largest listed TowerCo in Europe and has maintained a stable performance with high profitability and investment-grade ratings.

The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,9275EUR and was up +2,39 % compared with the previous day.