Telekom Austria: A1 Group Unveils Strong Q3 & 9-Month 2024 Results!

Revenues increased by 2.1% in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023, despite a decline in equipment revenues.

Service revenues grew by 3.1%, driven by value-protecting measures and strong fixed-line performance in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

EBITDA rose by 5.1% to EUR 548 million, with a margin improvement from 39.3% to 40.4%.

Net result for the first nine months of 2024 was 1.3% lower on a proforma basis and 11.8% lower on a reported basis due to higher depreciation and amortization (D&A) costs.

CAPEX decreased by 21.2% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2024 due to lower spectrum CAPEX and CAPEX savings.

Free Cashflow increased by 28.7% in the first nine months of 2024 due to lower CAPEX and better operational results.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 15.10.2024.

