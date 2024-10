ASML Holding NV NY - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 15.10.2024

Der US Tech 100 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -1,50 % geändert.

STATEMENT RELATING TO EARLY PUBLICATION OF OUR Q3 2024 RESULTS Due to a technical error, information relating to our Q3 2024 results was erroneously published earlier today on part of our website asml.com. For transparency, ASML brought forward …

ASML reports €7.5 billion total net sales and €2.1 billion net income in Q3 2024 ASML expects total net sales for 2024 of around €28 billion VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 15, 2024 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has …