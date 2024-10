JEFFERIES stuft ENI auf 'Buy'

Oginvest schrieb 11.01.24, 15:50

Eni SpA’s renewables arm, Plenitude, has taken a significant step in expanding its U.S. solar portfolio with the acquisition of an 80% stake in three solar photovoltaic plants. The deal, announced on Wednesday, involves the purchase from EDP Renewables and encompasses the Timber Road and Blue Harvest solar farms in Ohio, along with the Cattlemen plant in Texas, covering a vast expanse of 1,500 hectares.



Plenitude's share in this venture amounts to an impressive 272 megawatt alternating current (MWac) out of the total 340 MWac installed capacity across the three solar farms. These strategic additions are expected to contribute more than 800 MW hours/year of clean power to the U.S. energy grid.



The move aligns with Plenitude's ambition to achieve 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in the United States, contributing to its global target of 7 GW by 2026. Stefano Goberti, the CEO of Plenitude, expressed the company's satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing the positive impact on their overall capacity and the advancement of clean energy goals.

