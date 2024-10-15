iBoxx GBP Whole Business Securitized 7-10: 1H24 Deal Activity Rebounds
Apax Global Alpha saw a resurgence in deal activity in early 2024, marked by robust investee growth. Analyst Mark Thomas sheds light on NAV fluctuations and future prospects, offering key insights for investors.
- Apax Global Alpha (APAX) experienced a notable rebound in deal activity during the first half of 2024.
- The rebound includes both investments and exits, along with strong growth in investee company EBITDA.
- The interview discusses the reasons behind the dip in Net Asset Value (NAV) and the outlook for future NAV growth.
- Apax's strategic approach to capital allocation and liquidity is highlighted as a key focus.
- Mark Thomas, an analyst at Hardman & Co, provides insights on the current state of Apax Global Alpha.
- The interview offers valuable perspectives for investors regarding expectations moving forward.
