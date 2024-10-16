Weak Market Dynamics Hit Order Intake Hard
In 2024, Bystronic faced significant challenges with a notable drop in global order intake and sales. Despite a slight recovery in the third quarter, the company initiated a major restructuring effort.
- Declining order intake in the first nine months of 2024 across all regions.
- Minor improvement in order intake during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the first two quarters.
- Implementation of a restructuring program, including reducing the executive board to four members and eliminating about 500 positions worldwide.
- Sales declined by 28.3% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching CHF 488.4 million.
- Closure of the former production for automation solutions in Italy, with continued production in China and Switzerland.
- Bystronic focuses on automation and digitalization in sheet metal processing, emphasizing innovative automation, software, and service solutions.
