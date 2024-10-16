Brödernas Seeks Restructuring: Impact on 16 BROD 27 PIK Bonds
Facing a storm of financial hurdles, Brödernas Group AB embarks on a crucial restructuring journey, aiming to navigate economic challenges while keeping its doors open and securing its future.
- Brödernas Group AB has applied for company restructuring to secure its future amid financial challenges.
- The restructuring process is expected to take three to six months, during which restaurants will remain open.
- The company faces economic difficulties due to the pandemic, inflation, rising interest rates, and increased rental costs.
- Brödernas has experienced an 18% average rent increase over the past two years and has been negatively impacted by third-party delivery services.
- Preliminary financial estimates project a turnover of approximately SEK 542 million for 2024, with EBITDA expected to be around SEK -26 million.
- The CEO believes restructuring is essential to protect jobs and that with the right measures, the company can regain strength in the Swedish restaurant market.
