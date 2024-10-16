Eleving Group Shares Begin Trading Today - Don't Miss Out!
Eleving Group's shares make a historic debut on Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, marking Latvia's largest private IPO. With a EUR 29 million raise, the company attracts 4,515 new shareholders.
- Eleving Group shares begin trading on Nasdaq Riga Baltic Main List and Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard on 16 October 2024.
- The IPO, completed on 8 October, was the largest-ever in Latvia by a private capital company, raising EUR 29 million and attracting 4,515 new shareholders.
- Institutional investors accounted for 72% of shares issued, with retail investors primarily from the Baltic States making up 28%.
- The share price was set at EUR 1.70, with 18.4% of the company's shares available for trading under the ticker "ELEVR" in Nasdaq Riga and "OT8" in Frankfurt.
- Eleving Group plans to pay dividends twice a year, equal to 50% of profits, aiming for a 10% annual yield in the first year post-IPO.
- The group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, with a portfolio of secured vehicle loans and consumer finance products, and closed 2023 with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 77.5 million.
