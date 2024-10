SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Boosts 2024 Outlook Again!

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has raised its revenue forecast for the full year 2024 to between €240 million and €250 million.

The previous revenue guidance was between €225 million and €240 million.

EBIT is now expected to range between €21 million and €25 million, up from the previous guidance of €16 million to €20 million.

The increase in forecast is attributed to strong performance in Q3 2024 and ongoing market momentum.

SNP anticipates a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.

The announcement was made on October 16, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 31.10.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 55,00EUR and was up +4,56 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,55 % since publication.