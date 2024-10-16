Zentiva to Launch Public Offer in New Partnership with APONTIS PHARMA
APONTIS PHARMA and Zentiva have forged a strategic alliance, with Zentiva proposing a lucrative buyout offer to boost future growth and expand market reach.
- APONTIS PHARMA and Zentiva have entered into a partnership to support future growth, with Zentiva launching a voluntary public purchase offer.
- Zentiva will offer EUR 10.00 per share, representing a 52.9% premium on the closing price from October 15, 2024, and a 38.3% premium on the average price over the past three months.
- The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of APONTIS PHARMA fully support the offer and intend to recommend that shareholders accept it.
- Zentiva has already secured approximately 37.5% of APONTIS PHARMA shares through a share sale agreement with the main shareholder.
- The partnership aims to enhance APONTIS PHARMA's growth strategy, expand its product pipeline, and explore international market opportunities.
- The offer is subject to customary conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of shares and regulatory approvals.
+46,48 %
+54,57 %
+38,03 %
+13,95 %
+144,39 %
-60,48 %
-49,31 %
ISIN:DE000A3CMGM5WKN:A3CMGM
