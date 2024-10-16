Zentiva Launches Buyout Offer for APONTIS PHARMA, Signs Investment Deal
Zentiva is set to acquire APONTIS PHARMA, offering a 52.9% premium per share. With a strategic investment agreement, this move aims to enhance Zentiva's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.
- Zentiva has announced a voluntary public purchase offer for APONTIS PHARMA, with an investment agreement signed between the two companies.
- APONTIS PHARMA shareholders will be offered EUR 10.00 per share, representing a 52.9% premium over the closing share price on 15 October 2024.
- Zentiva has secured approximately 37.5% of APONTIS PHARMA shares through a share sale and purchase agreement with the main shareholder, Paragon.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q4 2024 or in Q1 2025, subject to regulatory clearances and a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of APONTIS PHARMA shares.
- APONTIS PHARMA will become a stand-alone business unit under Zentiva, focusing on branded medicine in Germany and expanding its product pipeline across Europe.
- The offer is not governed by the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) as APONTIS PHARMA shares are not listed in the regulated market.
