Revamp for Growth: Building Our Future United
On October 16, 2024, John Lee unveiled his third Policy Address, "Reform for Enhancing Development and Building Our Future Together," focusing on economic growth, innovation, and improved living standards in Hong Kong.
- John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, announced his third Policy Address on October 16, 2024, titled "Reform for Enhancing Development and Building Our Future Together."
- The address focuses on economic development, improving people's livelihoods, and enhancing quality of life through various initiatives.
- Key proposals include consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international financial, shipping, and trade center, with plans to enhance the financial sector and develop a green maritime center.
- The government aims to establish Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub, with a $10 billion fund for emerging industries and initiatives to attract start-ups.
- Measures to improve people's livelihoods include reforms in housing, healthcare, and targeted poverty alleviation, along with the establishment of a new medical school.
- The Policy Address emphasizes the development of the Northern Metropolis and collaboration with the Greater Bay Area to drive economic growth and improve living conditions.
