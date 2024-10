Condors erstes Artificial Lift-Programm steigert die Bohrlochproduktivität um 100% bis 300%

oldwabble schrieb 21.08.24, 20:23

Condor Energies (CDR.TO, last at $1.99)



Condor is one of my weirdest stories, but it has also been one of my best performers as I’ve been long good size since before the company finalized its gas production enhancement deal in Uzbekistan. The company reported production of 10,000 boepd of gas in Q2 with around $20 million of revenue for the quarter. Initial low-cost plans to increase gas production have already yielded positive results and the company has a lot of running room to expand production with a modest capital spend. Meanwhile, on the LNG front CDR is emerging as a regional player in Kazakh domestic LNG, which is a highly attractive diesel substitute in the country. CDR received a feedgas allocation from the government of Kazakhstan to support its LNG initiatives and the company plans to expand of that over time. For now Condor’s focus is on supplying LNG to the soon-to-be-upgraded Kazakh locomotive fleet, which is a nice piece of business for a player like CDR. This one isn’t for everyone, but if you like central asian energy investing, you need to know Condor.