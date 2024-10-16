The Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative launches first public consultation
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM
and World Gold Council - Partners of the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative
(CMSI) - have published a draft consolidated standard, governance model,
assurance process and related reporting and claims policy, and encourage
stakeholders to provide their views during a 60-day public consultation
(https://miningstandardinitiative.org/consultation/) .
The vision for the Initiative is for a sustainable society, enabled by the
responsible production, sourcing and recycling of metals and minerals. Its goal
is to simplify the current mining standards landscape and promote continual
improvement of environmental, social and governance practices across metal and
mineral value chains - from mining to smelting, refining and beyond.
The aim is for this Standard to be adopted by a wide range of mining companies -
large and small, across all commodities and locations - to drive performance
improvement at scale. An important feature of the Standard is that it is
applicable to any facility, anywhere in the world that is committed to
responsible practices.
Once finalised, the Standard is expected to be used by existing members of ICMM,
World Gold Council and Mining Association of Canada, and participants of The
Copper Mark. This broad adoption would give the Standard the widest coverage of
any voluntary mining standard to date with implementation anticipated to include
almost 100 mining companies across approximately 600 operations in around 60
countries.
The draft Standard comprises 24 Performance Areas covering a wide range of
topics related to responsible mining practices. The Standard builds on the
attributes of the Partners' individual standards and each Performance Area has
three levels: Foundational Practice (a starting position of conformance with
minimum industry standards, which a facility can build on and improve
performance over time); Good Practice (a level of practice in line with industry
standards and international norms, frameworks and guidelines which all
responsible mining companies should aim to achieve), and; Leading Practice (a
level of practice which goes beyond good practice and demonstrates leadership or
best practice which a minority of implementing companies would reach).
Stakeholders are also invited to provide their views on the proposed governance
model, which envisions an independent entity that will oversee further
development, promotion and maintenance of the Standard. It will implement the
related assurance process, grievance mechanism and reporting and claims policy,
and provide a platform for public disclosure of information such as outcomes of
