The Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative launches first public consultation

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM

and World Gold Council - Partners of the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative

(CMSI) - have published a draft consolidated standard, governance model,

assurance process and related reporting and claims policy, and encourage

stakeholders to provide their views during a 60-day public consultation

(https://miningstandardinitiative.org/consultation/) .



The vision for the Initiative is for a sustainable society, enabled by the

responsible production, sourcing and recycling of metals and minerals. Its goal

is to simplify the current mining standards landscape and promote continual

improvement of environmental, social and governance practices across metal and

mineral value chains - from mining to smelting, refining and beyond.





The aim is for this Standard to be adopted by a wide range of mining companies -large and small, across all commodities and locations - to drive performanceimprovement at scale. An important feature of the Standard is that it isapplicable to any facility, anywhere in the world that is committed toresponsible practices.Once finalised, the Standard is expected to be used by existing members of ICMM,World Gold Council and Mining Association of Canada, and participants of TheCopper Mark. This broad adoption would give the Standard the widest coverage ofany voluntary mining standard to date with implementation anticipated to includealmost 100 mining companies across approximately 600 operations in around 60countries.The draft Standard comprises 24 Performance Areas covering a wide range oftopics related to responsible mining practices. The Standard builds on theattributes of the Partners' individual standards and each Performance Area hasthree levels: Foundational Practice (a starting position of conformance withminimum industry standards, which a facility can build on and improveperformance over time); Good Practice (a level of practice in line with industrystandards and international norms, frameworks and guidelines which allresponsible mining companies should aim to achieve), and; Leading Practice (alevel of practice which goes beyond good practice and demonstrates leadership orbest practice which a minority of implementing companies would reach).Stakeholders are also invited to provide their views on the proposed governancemodel, which envisions an independent entity that will oversee furtherdevelopment, promotion and maintenance of the Standard. It will implement therelated assurance process, grievance mechanism and reporting and claims policy,and provide a platform for public disclosure of information such as outcomes of