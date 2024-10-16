Global Fashion Group Boosts 2024 Outlook After Q3 Profit Surge

Global Fashion Group (GFG) raises its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting to exceed previous Adjusted EBITDA forecasts due to strong profit improvements in Q3.

GFG anticipates a year-over-year decrease in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) of 8% to 12%, narrowing from a previous estimate of 5% to 15%.

The expected NMV for 2024 is now between €1,100 and €1,160 million, reflecting current exchange rate impacts.

GFG's Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from €(16) to €(28) million, an improvement from the earlier range of €(25) to €(45) million.

In Q3 2024, GFG reported €264 million in NMV, a 4% decrease year-over-year, with a revenue of €174 million, down 3% year-over-year.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 5 percentage points year-over-year to reach €(8) million, with a Pro-Forma Cash of €189 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Global Fashion Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2850EUR and was up +19,62 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2895EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,58 % since publication.





