FIRST EDITION OCTOBER 20 & 21 IN CHICAGO WITH 230 COMPANIES AND 1650 LABELS FOR TASTING. INAUGURATION WITH MINISTER LOLLOBRIGIDA AND THE GOVERNOR OF ILLINOIS PRITZKER

The event launches the permanent presence of Vinitaly-Veronafiere on the world'sleading outlet market for wine products. It targets US buyers and operators incatering and distribution sectors with more 230 Italian companies, five regionalgroup shows (Calabria, Campania, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Latium and Sardinia,plus institutional attendance by the Veneto and Umbria Regions) in a show areaof 13,000 square meters hosting well over 1650 labels for tasting. Thirty b2bevents are also scheduled."This is a fundamental debut for promoting and positioning Made in Italy wine.This relevance is also emphasized by the presence at the inauguration of theMinister of Agriculture & Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida , and, on theUS side, of the Governor of Illinois , Jay Robert Pritzker ," said the Presidentof Veronafiere S.p.A., Federico Bricolo . "Vinitaly.USA is the outcome ofconvergence in terms of vision and strategy by all pertinent institutions. Ourdevelopment plan for Vinitaly.USA aims to make it the landmark exhibition forthe growth of companies on the world's top destination market, which closed thesecond quarter of this year on a positive note."The UIV-Vinitaly Observatory indicates that approximately 3 out of 10 importedbottles come from Italy, generating a market share in terms of value that inAugust grew to almost 34%, with a peak of 43% with reference to the Midwest(which embraces 12 states). This is based on the performance in the first 8months of the year, with orders from Italy growing by 4% to 1.5 billion dollarsin terms of value - compared to an overall average for US imports down by 3%,with France posting a setback of -8% (1.6 billion dollars). Yet this undoubtedlyencouraging result for Italian wine as regards shipments - according to theObservatory - does not suffice to overcome all the complexities of the currentperiod. The situation remains complicated in terms of sales and effectiveconsumption, albeit supported in part by sparkling wines and equally driven bythe continuing success of the trend for cocktails.And the market is one of the main focal points of Vinitaly USA which on thefirst day will host ITA, Italian Trade Agency wine business forum "Betweentradition and innovation: the future of Italian wine on the US market". ThePresident of the ITA Agency, Matteo Zoppas , said: "Italian wine is confirmingits status on an international scale, thanks to an identity that equallypromotes quality and prestige. Vinitaly USA is a strategic platform forconsolidating the role of Italian products on the American market andstrengthening Italy's reputation as a leader in the wine sector. Thanks toconstructive collaboration between public and private sectors, we are preparingto push the success of Italian wine even higher and reach increasingly ambitiousgoals."The official opening of Vinitaly.USA will also be attended by Federico Bricolo ,President of Veronafiere; Maurizio Muzzetta , President of Fiere Italiane;Damiano Tommasi , Mayor of Verona; Francesco Rocca , President of the LatiumRegion; Matteo Zoppas , President of ITA; Mario Pozza , Asscomerestero; FulvioCalcinardi , Secretary General of the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce ofthe Midwest - Chicago; Robert Allegrini , President of NIAF (National ItalianAmerican Foundation); Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General, Ministry of ForeignAffairs; J.B. Pritzker , Governor of Illinois, and Francesco Lollobrigida,Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. Sector organizationsUnione Italiana Vini and Federvini will also be present with their respectivePresidents Lamberto Frescobaldi and Micaela Pallini , joined by agriculturalrepresentatives Ettore Prandini , President of Coldiretti, Luigi Scordamaglia ,President of Filiera Italia, and Annamaria Barrile , CEO of Confagricoltura. Theevent will also be attended by Maurizio Danese , Managing Director ofVeronafiere, with Vice-Presidents Matteo Gelmetti and Romano Artoni and CEOAdolfo Rebughini .Contact:http://www.vinitalyusa.comMedia & Institutional RelationsDirector Carlo Alberto Delaini T. 045.8298242-427 | M +39 3357367388Veronafiere Press ServiceFrancesco Marchi T. 045 8298350 | M. +39 33426560174E-mail: mailto:pressoffice@veronafiere.itWeb: veronafiere.itIspropressBenny Lonardi (393.455.5590 mailto:direzione@ispropress.it)Simone Velasco (327.9131676 mailto:simovela@ispropress.it)Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/5888499OTS: veronafiere