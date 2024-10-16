VINITALY.USA READY TO MAKE ITS DEBUT
FIRST EDITION OCTOBER 20 & 21 IN CHICAGO WITH 230 COMPANIES AND 1650 LABELS FOR TASTING. INAUGURATION WITH MINISTER LOLLOBRIGIDA AND THE GOVERNOR OF ILLINOIS PRITZKER
Chicago (ots) -
ITALIAN. MARKET SHARE ROSE IN AUGUST TO 34% WITH A PEAK OF 43% IN THE MIDWEST
The Italian flag will be raised at the Navy Pier in Chicago 20-21 October for
the debut of Vinitaly USA. This is the first Italian wine trade fair format in
the United States organized by Veronafiere and Fiere Italiane with the support
of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency.
The event launches the permanent presence of Vinitaly-Veronafiere on the world's
leading outlet market for wine products. It targets US buyers and operators in
catering and distribution sectors with more 230 Italian companies, five regional
group shows (Calabria, Campania, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Latium and Sardinia,
plus institutional attendance by the Veneto and Umbria Regions) in a show area
of 13,000 square meters hosting well over 1650 labels for tasting. Thirty b2b
events are also scheduled.
"This is a fundamental debut for promoting and positioning Made in Italy wine.
This relevance is also emphasized by the presence at the inauguration of the
Minister of Agriculture & Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida , and, on the
US side, of the Governor of Illinois , Jay Robert Pritzker ," said the President
of Veronafiere S.p.A., Federico Bricolo . "Vinitaly.USA is the outcome of
convergence in terms of vision and strategy by all pertinent institutions. Our
development plan for Vinitaly.USA aims to make it the landmark exhibition for
the growth of companies on the world's top destination market, which closed the
second quarter of this year on a positive note."
The UIV-Vinitaly Observatory indicates that approximately 3 out of 10 imported
bottles come from Italy, generating a market share in terms of value that in
August grew to almost 34%, with a peak of 43% with reference to the Midwest
(which embraces 12 states). This is based on the performance in the first 8
months of the year, with orders from Italy growing by 4% to 1.5 billion dollars
in terms of value - compared to an overall average for US imports down by 3%,
with France posting a setback of -8% (1.6 billion dollars). Yet this undoubtedly
encouraging result for Italian wine as regards shipments - according to the
Observatory - does not suffice to overcome all the complexities of the current
period. The situation remains complicated in terms of sales and effective
consumption, albeit supported in part by sparkling wines and equally driven by
the continuing success of the trend for cocktails.
And the market is one of the main focal points of Vinitaly USA which on the
first day will host ITA, Italian Trade Agency wine business forum "Between
tradition and innovation: the future of Italian wine on the US market". The
President of the ITA Agency, Matteo Zoppas , said: "Italian wine is confirming
its status on an international scale, thanks to an identity that equally
promotes quality and prestige. Vinitaly USA is a strategic platform for
consolidating the role of Italian products on the American market and
strengthening Italy's reputation as a leader in the wine sector. Thanks to
constructive collaboration between public and private sectors, we are preparing
to push the success of Italian wine even higher and reach increasingly ambitious
goals."
The official opening of Vinitaly.USA will also be attended by Federico Bricolo ,
President of Veronafiere; Maurizio Muzzetta , President of Fiere Italiane;
Damiano Tommasi , Mayor of Verona; Francesco Rocca , President of the Latium
Region; Matteo Zoppas , President of ITA; Mario Pozza , Asscomerestero; Fulvio
Calcinardi , Secretary General of the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce of
the Midwest - Chicago; Robert Allegrini , President of NIAF (National Italian
American Foundation); Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign
Affairs; J.B. Pritzker , Governor of Illinois, and Francesco Lollobrigida,
Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. Sector organizations
Unione Italiana Vini and Federvini will also be present with their respective
Presidents Lamberto Frescobaldi and Micaela Pallini , joined by agricultural
representatives Ettore Prandini , President of Coldiretti, Luigi Scordamaglia ,
President of Filiera Italia, and Annamaria Barrile , CEO of Confagricoltura. The
event will also be attended by Maurizio Danese , Managing Director of
Veronafiere, with Vice-Presidents Matteo Gelmetti and Romano Artoni and CEO
Adolfo Rebughini .
Autor folgen