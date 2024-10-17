Advancing Our Agenda: Key Steps Forward
Schindler Holding AG has shown resilience with notable growth in orders and revenue, robust cash flow, and a strategic share buyback plan, all while advancing towards ambitious sustainability goals.
- Schindler Holding AG reported a 2.4% growth in order intake and a 1.8% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling CHF 8,479 million and CHF 8,381 million, respectively.
- The company's EBIT margin for the third quarter was 11.7%, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.6%, attributed to operational improvements.
- Cash flow from operating activities rose by 29%, reaching CHF 933 million.
- Schindler plans a CHF 500 million share buyback program.
- The company is on track to meet its 2024 guidance despite a decline in New Installations markets, with growth in Modernization and Service sectors.
- Schindler aims for net-zero emissions by 2040, targeting a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schindler Holding is on 12.02.2025.
ISIN:CH0024638212WKN:A0JJWH
