    VAT Unveils Impressive Q3 2024 Results

    VAT Group AG experienced a robust surge in orders in Q3 2024, climbing 58% from the previous year, while sales held steady. Despite ERP-related sales delays, a promising recovery is anticipated in Q4.

    • VAT Group AG's Q3 2024 orders increased by 58% year-on-year to CHF 259 million, while sales remained flat at CHF 209 million compared to Q3 2023.
    • The Q3 sales shortfall was due to technical issues from a new ERP solution implementation, with an expected recovery of CHF 22 million in Q4.
    • The book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x, and the order backlog increased by 13% quarter-over-quarter to CHF 389 million, the highest since Q2 2023.
    • For the nine months of 2024, orders rose by 68% year-on-year, but sales remained flat, reflecting delays in revenue recognition due to the ERP implementation.
    • VAT expects improved conditions for its Valves segment, driven by semiconductor fab utilization and advancements in manufacturing technology, with higher sales, EBITDA, and net income anticipated for 2024.
    • Guidance for Q4 2024 includes expected sales of CHF 270 to 300 million, including the recovery of the Q3 revenue shortfall.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 09.01.2025.


    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
