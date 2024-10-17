    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Stunning Q3 2024 Results: Surprises and Insights Revealed!

    ABB's financial performance shines with a 2% rise in orders and revenues, reaching impressive figures. Record margins and strategic acquisitions set the stage for a promising outlook in 2024.

    Stunning Q3 2024 Results: Surprises and Insights Revealed!
    Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
    • Orders increased by 2% to $8,193 million, and revenues also grew by 2% to $8,151 million.
    • Operational EBITA margin reached a record level of 19.0%, with an income from operations margin of 16.1%.
    • Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 8% to $0.51.
    • Cash flow from operating activities remained stable at $1,345 million.
    • ABB completed two acquisitions: Födisch Group in the Process Automation business area and SEAM Group in the Electrification business area.
    • For the full year 2024, ABB expects a positive book-to-bill ratio, comparable revenue growth below 5%, and an Operational EBITA margin slightly above 18%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.10.2024.


    ABB

    -1,16 %
    -0,70 %
    +4,16 %
    -1,38 %
    +50,21 %
    +73,64 %
    +206,82 %
    +245,77 %
    +179,20 %
    ISIN:CH0012221716WKN:919730





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Stunning Q3 2024 Results: Surprises and Insights Revealed! ABB's financial performance shines with a 2% rise in orders and revenues, reaching impressive figures. Record margins and strategic acquisitions set the stage for a promising outlook in 2024.