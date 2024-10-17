Stunning Q3 2024 Results: Surprises and Insights Revealed!
- Orders increased by 2% to $8,193 million, and revenues also grew by 2% to $8,151 million.
- Operational EBITA margin reached a record level of 19.0%, with an income from operations margin of 16.1%.
- Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 8% to $0.51.
- Cash flow from operating activities remained stable at $1,345 million.
- ABB completed two acquisitions: Födisch Group in the Process Automation business area and SEAM Group in the Electrification business area.
- For the full year 2024, ABB expects a positive book-to-bill ratio, comparable revenue growth below 5%, and an Operational EBITA margin slightly above 18%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.10.2024.
