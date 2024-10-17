    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Strong Nine-Month Results: Sales Steady, Orders Up, Profit & Cash Flow Rise

    Sartorius AG's latest financial results reveal a mixed performance, with a slight dip in sales but a boost in order intake. The company remains optimistic, confirming its outlook for 2024.

    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius AG's nine-month results show a slight decline in sales revenue by 2.0% but an increase in order intake by 6.6%.
    • The underlying EBITDA margin is at 27.7%, with positive effects from an efficiency program expected to contribute more in the fourth quarter.
    • The Bioprocess Solutions Division's sales revenue is nearly at the previous year's level, while the Lab Products & Services Division is impacted by weak end markets, especially in China.
    • Sartorius confirms its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting sales revenue to be similar to the previous year and an underlying EBITDA margin between 27% and 29%.
    • The company reports a significant increase in net operating cash flow by 13.0% due to reduced working capital, and a decrease in net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio to 4.3.
    • Sartorius employs 13,762 people worldwide as of September 30, 2024, a decrease from the previous year due to the expiration of fixed-term contracts and regular attrition.

    Sartorius Vz.

    +2,65 %
    -0,42 %
    -2,20 %
    -2,72 %
    -11,92 %
    -55,66 %
    +39,81 %
    +1.109,48 %
    +10.612,66 %
    ISIN:DE0007165631WKN:716563





