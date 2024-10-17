Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reveals Q1-Q3 2024 Results!
Sartorius Stedim Biotech navigated a challenging market in 2024, reporting a slight dip in sales but strong growth in consumables and advanced therapies. The company maintained a robust financial position.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported sales revenue of 2,029 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, with an organic decline of 3.0% in constant currencies.
- The company's underlying EBITDA was 565 million euros, with a margin of 27.8%, and a net profit of 129 million euros.
- There was significant growth in order intake for consumables, which compensated for low equipment investments by customers.
- The Advanced Therapy Solutions business showed above-average growth, and the company confirmed its outlook for 2024.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech's equity was 3,939 million euros as of September 30, 2024, with an equity ratio of 49.3%.
- Net operating cash flow increased to 530 million euros, and the company reduced its gross debt to 2,832 million euros.
