Northern Data Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results, Reaffirms Guidance

Northern Data Group reported Q3 2024 revenue of EUR 59 million, a 235% increase year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 25 million.

The combined revenue from Cloud and Data Centers reached EUR 48 million, a 296% increase from Q2 2024 and over ten times higher than Q3 2023.

The company delivered 19,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and plans to roll out 2,000 NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs in late Q4 2024.

Northern Data is on track to meet its FY 2024 revenue target of EUR 200 million – EUR 240 million, tripling 2023 figures, and expects adjusted EBITDA of EUR 50 million – EUR 80 million.

A successful capital raise of EUR 214 million in July 2024 has funded strategic investments and partnerships, including a collaboration with Supermicro for NVIDIA H200 GPUs.

The Pittsburgh data center retrofit is progressing, with the first 5MW expected to be operational by Q1 2025, while the Corpus Christi facility is on track to deliver 7.9EH/s by year-end.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 27,15EUR and was up +3,82 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,29 % since publication.





