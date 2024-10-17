Good exchange result for new green bond

Yesterday, UBM announced the results of the exchange offer for the new green bond, as a nominal amount of € 73.6m, representing c. 25% of the holders of both the ’19-’25 and ’21-’26 bonds, was exchanged. In our view, this clearly underpins investors’ trust in the company’s prospects going forward . The re-offer price was set at 100% of the nominal amount.

Topic: UBM recently announced the planned issue of a further green bond with a volume of up to € 100m (possible increase to € 150m) with a five-year term and an annual coupon of 7% . Until 15 October, the company provided an exchange offer to the holders of the UBM Bond 2019-2025 (2.175% coupon / € 120m) and the UBM Bond 2021-2026 (3.125% coupon / € 150m). In detail:

In addition to the exchange offer, new investors will be able to subscribe to the new green bond in the period from 16 October to 22 October in the way of a private placement. While we expect the company to reach the targeted € 100m, we do not yet include this in our estimates and wait for the end of the offer period. The planned value date is 29 October.

Overall, the issuance will further strengthen UBM’s solid financial position with an equity ratio of > 30%, an LTV of 46% and liquid funds of € 180m as of H1. Moreover, UBM has no relevant maturities until the ’19-’25 bond (c. € 90m remaining nominal) expires in November ’25e.

Management intends to use the net issue proceeds for refinancing as well as the financing of new or existing suitable green projects, which are in accordance with the company’s Green Finance Framework. Mind you, that UBM is one of the leading developers of timber-hybrid construction in Europe with currently more than 300k sqm in the pipeline (total pipeline: € 1.9bn pro rate over 4 years), including the tallest timber-hybrid tower in the world, the Timber Marina Tower. Given the cost advantages in connection with the modular and serial construction as well as the significantly reduced carbon emissions, we expect UBM’s projects to meet brisk demand once the market fully reopens, as investors are under pressure to comply with the EU taxonomy.

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged € 27 PT based on DCF.