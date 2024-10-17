Strong performance with broad based revenue growth in CC of 3.1% sequentially and 3.3% YoY

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - FY25 revenue guidance revised to

3.75%-4.50%; Margin guidance retained at 20%-22%



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, delivered broad based growth performance with

$4,894 million in Q2 revenues, sequential growth of 3.1% and year on year growth

of 3.3% in constant currency. Operating margin for Q2 was at 21.1%. Free cash

flow for Q2 was at $839 million, growing 25.2% year on year. TCV of large deal

wins was $2.4 billion, 41% being net new.



H1 revenues grew at 2.9% year over year in constant currency. Operating margin

for H1 was at 21.1%.





"We had strong growth of 3.1% quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. Thegrowth was broad based with good momentum in financial services. This stems fromour strength in industry expertise, market leading capabilities in cloud withCobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference topartner with us", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Our large deals at $2.4billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position. I am grateful to ouremployees for their unwavering commitment to our client as we further strengthenour market leadership" he added .3.1% QoQ 21.1% 4.7% YoY $2.4 Bn $839 Mn3.3% YoY Operating EPS Increase Large Deal FreeCC Growth Margin (INR terms) TCV CashFlowGuidance for FY25:- Revenue growth of 3.75%-4.50% in constant currency- Operating margin of 20%-22%Key highlights:For six months ended September 30, For the quarter ended September 30,2024 2024- Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.9% - Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.3%YoY YoY and 3.1% QoQ- Reported revenues at $9,608 million, - Reported revenues at $4,894 million,growth of 2.9% YoY growth of 3.7% YoY- Operating margin at 21.1%, growth of - Operating margin at 21.1%, decline0.1% YoY of 0.1% YoY and flat QoQ- Basic EPS at $0.37, growth of 4.4% - Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 3.4%YoY YoY- FCF at $1,933 million, growth of - FCF at $839 million, growth of 25.2%41.2% YoY; YoY;- FCF conversion at 125.3% of net - FCF conversion at 107.8% of netprofit profit"We continue to focus on accelerating revenue growth with a sharp focus onmargin performance. Operating margins for the quarter was at 21.1%, driven bycontinued benefits from value-based pricing and utilization despite higheremployee payouts. Our focus on cash generation resulted in another quarter ofover 100% Free Cash Flow conversion to net profits," said Jayesh Sanghrajka,CFO. " The Board announced an interim dividend of `21 per share, 16.7% increase