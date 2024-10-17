STRATEC Confirms EBIT Margin, Adjusts 2024 Sales Guidance in Q3 Results
STRATEC faced a dip in sales in the first nine months of 2024, yet maintained solid profitability. With postponed deliveries and new orders on the horizon, the company anticipates a rebound in Q4.
Foto: Stratec SE
- STRATEC generated consolidated sales of €176.3 million in the first nine months of 2024, which is lower than the €187.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- The sales performance in Q3 2024 fell short of expectations due to postponed deliveries to Q4 2024 and the 2025 financial year.
- Despite challenges, STRATEC achieved a profitability level consistent with its full-year margin guidance, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4% for the first nine months of 2024.
- STRATEC expects to sign additional orders soon, leading to improved sales and earnings in Q4 2024, potentially making up for most of the sales shortfall.
- The sales guidance for 2024 has been slightly adjusted, now expecting constant-currency sales to remain stable or decline slightly, while the adjusted EBIT margin guidance remains at 10.0% to 12.0%.
- STRATEC will publish its final figures and Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of 2024 on October 25, 2024.
The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 38,45EUR and was down -4,29 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.951,19PKT (+0,14 %).
ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55
