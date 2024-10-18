    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Semiconductor Cycle Rebounds: Q3 Signals Gradual Recovery

    Comet Holding AG has achieved impressive growth, with Q3 2024 net sales soaring by 45.6% to CHF 113.2 million. The company is poised for further success amid a recovering semiconductor market.

    • Comet Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 113.2 million in Q3 2024, a 45.6% increase compared to Q3 2023.
    • Year-to-date (YTD) net sales reached CHF 302.5 million, up 6.2% from the previous year.
    • The company has a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 for the year-to-date period.
    • Full-year guidance for 2024 has been refined to net sales of CHF 440 million to 480 million and an EBITDA margin of 15% to 17%.
    • The semiconductor industry is gradually recovering, driven by demand for microchips, particularly for AI applications, while industrial sectors like automotive are stagnating.
    • Comet's strategic projects, including the launch of the Synertia RF Matchbox, are progressing, with further market opportunities anticipated in the semiconductor sector.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 03.03.2025.


    Comet Holding

    -0,34 %
    -8,95 %
    -9,37 %
    -25,39 %
    +42,21 %
    -8,04 %
    +299,06 %
    +1.909,18 %
    ISIN:CH0360826991WKN:A2DNSP






