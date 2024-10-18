Cicor Technologies Boosts Thin-Film Tech Operations in Wangs

Cicor Technologies Ltd will discontinue thin-film production at its Ulm site in Germany by June 30, 2025, consolidating operations in Wangs, Switzerland.

Reinhardt Microtech AG, part of Cicor since 2007, has operated the Ulm thin-film technology business since its acquisition in 1998.

The consolidation aims to reduce complexity, increase flexibility, and strengthen risk management, driven by economic factors.

The Ulm site will continue to function as a sales and competence center, ensuring service to existing customers in Germany.

Approximately 30 employees affected by the decision will have the option to relocate to Wangs or take on sales roles in Ulm.

The restructuring is expected to have a six-digit CHF impact on Cicor's EBITDA this year but will not affect 2024 guidance or mid-term targets.

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 57,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





