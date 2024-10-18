    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: Sales & Earnings Drop in Q3 2024 vs. Last Year

    In Q3 2024, DATA MODUL AG faced significant financial challenges, with notable declines in sales, earnings, and bookings compared to the previous year, prompting a revision of their fiscal outlook.

    • DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales and earnings in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
    • The company's EBIT for Q3 2024 was EUR 2.1 million, a 69% decrease from EUR 6.8 million in Q3 2023.
    • Group sales fell by approximately 21% to EUR 57.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 72.7 million in Q3 2023.
    • Bookings decreased by about 20% to EUR 49.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 61.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
    • DATA MODUL AG adjusted its fiscal year 2024 guidance, projecting a decline of 25% to 15% in orders received and sales, and a 60% to 40% decrease in EBIT compared to 2023.
    • Definitive results for Q3 2024 will be published on November 8, 2024.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 24,600EUR and was down -3,91 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,63 % since publication.


    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

    -2,34 %
    -6,02 %
    -6,72 %
    -9,42 %
    -51,92 %
    -59,35 %
    -47,03 %
    +49,07 %
    +32.367,53 %
    ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890





