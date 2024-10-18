Delignit AG Boosts Annual Guidance Amid Market Tensions

Delignit AG is adjusting its 2024 financial guidance due to a tense market environment and weak demand for key OEM series supply contracts.

The motor caravan product area is particularly affected, with a major customer suspending production until the end of the year, leading to a significant drop in sales.

The light commercial vehicles market is also experiencing challenges, with expected production volume increases unlikely to be met due to weak demand for electrified models and delayed start-up of a new order.

The Management Board now expects a lower revenue range of €63 million to €67 million for 2024, down from the initial guidance of €75 million to €80 million.

To address the lower revenue, Delignit AG has intensified its cost optimization program, aiming for an EBITDA margin of 4 to 6%, compared to the initial guidance of 6 to 7%.

Delignit Group is a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products, known for its commitment to environmental sustainability, and is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Delignit is on 25.11.2024.

The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was down -4,01 % compared with the previous day.





