Don't Miss: Mensch und Maschine Software SE's Q3 2024 Report Unveiled!

Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported outstanding 9-month results in 2024, driven by a reselling surge and a shift to a new Autodesk partner model, with significant growth in sales, profit, and cash flow.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved record 9-month figures in 2024, with a significant reselling boost before transitioning to a new Autodesk partner model.
- 9-month sales reached EUR 270.08 million, a 11.5% increase from the previous year, with a 39% revenue peak in Q3.
- Gross profit hit a record EUR 135.05 million, up 7.2% from the previous year, with Q3 alone rising by 9.4%.
- 9-month EBIT was EUR 38.10 million, an 11% increase, with Q3 growth at 25%. Net profit after minority shares rose by 14.6% to EUR 24.39 million.
- Operating cash flow reached a record EUR 52.78 million, slightly above the previous year.
- The company confirmed 2024 target ranges for gross profit and EPS growth, expecting steeper profit growth in 2025, with a focus on "Digital twins for Industry, Manufacturing and Process Engineering."
