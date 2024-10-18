Don't Miss: Mensch und Maschine Software SE's Q3 2024 Report Unveiled!

Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved record 9-month figures in 2024, with a significant reselling boost before transitioning to a new Autodesk partner model.

9-month sales reached EUR 270.08 million, a 11.5% increase from the previous year, with a 39% revenue peak in Q3.

Gross profit hit a record EUR 135.05 million, up 7.2% from the previous year, with Q3 alone rising by 9.4%.

9-month EBIT was EUR 38.10 million, an 11% increase, with Q3 growth at 25%. Net profit after minority shares rose by 14.6% to EUR 24.39 million.

Operating cash flow reached a record EUR 52.78 million, slightly above the previous year.

The company confirmed 2024 target ranges for gross profit and EPS growth, expecting steeper profit growth in 2025, with a focus on "Digital twins for Industry, Manufacturing and Process Engineering."

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2024, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 18.10.2024.

The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 54,00EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.





