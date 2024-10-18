H&R: Preliminary Q3 & 9-Month 2024 Figures Released!

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2024, with sales revenues exceeding EUR 1.0 billion.

EBITDA for the nine-month period was stable at EUR 65.9 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 66.6 million.

The third quarter of 2024 showed earnings stabilization, with EBITDA at EUR 24.8 million, down from EUR 27.2 million in Q3-2023.

The ChemPharm REFINING segment contributed the most to earnings in Q3 2024, with EBITDA of EUR 15.3 million, despite a weaker performance compared to Q3-2023.

Operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 53.8 million, down from EUR 73.0 million in the same period of 2023, but showed significant recovery in Q3 2024.

Total assets increased to EUR 943.6 million as of September 30, 2024, with an equity ratio of 49.2%, compared to 50.7% on December 31, 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 14.11.2024.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,7300EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.





