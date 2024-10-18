Amadeus FiRe AG: Revised 2024 Operating EBITA Guidance Announced

Amadeus Fire AG has adjusted its guidance for operating EBITA for the full year 2024 to approximately €58 million.

The adjustment follows a decline in operating EBITA to €46.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, which is 14.8% below the previous year's figure.

The German economy's growing pessimism and hesitancy in placing orders have negatively impacted Amadeus Fire Group's results.

The Management Board does not expect market conditions to improve for the remainder of the year.

The previous guidance for operating EBITA was adjusted at the half-year reporting to €64-70 million.

Additional information and a press release are available on the Amadeus Fire Group's website.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Amadeus FiRe is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 86,10EUR and was down -2,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.045,97PKT (+0,80 %).





