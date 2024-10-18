    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Amadeus FiRe AG: Revised 2024 Operating EBITA Guidance Announced

    Amadeus Fire AG has revised its 2024 EBITA forecast to €58 million amid economic challenges, reflecting a 14.8% drop in the first nine months. Market conditions remain bleak, impacting results.

    • Amadeus Fire AG has adjusted its guidance for operating EBITA for the full year 2024 to approximately €58 million.
    • The adjustment follows a decline in operating EBITA to €46.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, which is 14.8% below the previous year's figure.
    • The German economy's growing pessimism and hesitancy in placing orders have negatively impacted Amadeus Fire Group's results.
    • The Management Board does not expect market conditions to improve for the remainder of the year.
    • The previous guidance for operating EBITA was adjusted at the half-year reporting to €64-70 million.
    • Additional information and a press release are available on the Amadeus Fire Group's website.

