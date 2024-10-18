Amadeus FiRe AG: Revised 2024 Operating EBITA Guidance Announced
Amadeus Fire AG has revised its 2024 EBITA forecast to €58 million amid economic challenges, reflecting a 14.8% drop in the first nine months. Market conditions remain bleak, impacting results.
- Amadeus Fire AG has adjusted its guidance for operating EBITA for the full year 2024 to approximately €58 million.
- The adjustment follows a decline in operating EBITA to €46.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, which is 14.8% below the previous year's figure.
- The German economy's growing pessimism and hesitancy in placing orders have negatively impacted Amadeus Fire Group's results.
- The Management Board does not expect market conditions to improve for the remainder of the year.
- The previous guidance for operating EBITA was adjusted at the half-year reporting to €64-70 million.
- Additional information and a press release are available on the Amadeus Fire Group's website.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Amadeus FiRe is on 24.10.2024.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 86,10EUR and was down -2,27 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.045,97PKT (+0,80 %).
-6,36 %
-11,29 %
-10,03 %
-21,58 %
-23,75 %
-55,69 %
-23,18 %
+57,21 %
+467,71 %
ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte