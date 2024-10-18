Amadeus FiRe AG: Key Insights on Revised 2024 EBITA Guidance

Amadeus Fire AG is experiencing profitable growth in 2024 despite economic pessimism in Germany.

The personnel services segment is underperforming due to customer and candidate uncertainty, affecting revenue from temporary staffing and permanent placement.

The training segment is performing well, leading to an overall increase in revenue and gross profit at the Group level.

Operating EBITA for the first nine months of 2024 is €46.4 million, 14.8% below the previous year and company expectations.

The guidance for full-year 2024 operating EBITA has been adjusted to around €58 million, down from the previous €64-70 million.

The interim statement for Q3/9M 2024 will be disclosed on 23rd October 2024 after trading hours.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Amadeus FiRe is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 86,10EUR and was down -2,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.045,97PKT (+0,80 %).





