First Half 2024 Interim Report Released: Key Insights Inside
By mid-2024, CHAPTERS Group AG showcased impressive growth, expanding its portfolio to 46 companies and boosting revenue by 34%. Strategic moves in the VMS sector fueled this dynamic progress.
- As of June 30, 2024, CHAPTERS Group AG included 46 operating companies, with revenue for the first half of 2024 increasing by 34% to Euro 58.4m compared to the same period in 2023.
- The adjusted EBITDA of operating companies rose by 23% year over year to Euro 13.7m in the first half of 2024.
- Five additional companies from the Vertical Market Software (VMS) segment joined the group, which accounted for approximately 65% of the operating EBITDA in the first half of 2024.
- CHAPTERS Group AG founded a new platform in the VMS space and increased its stake in the existing VMS platform Ookam to 100%. Four VMS companies joined the group, and ENTRO Group was spun-off.
- The group expects stable to slightly positive revenue and EBITDA development for 2024, with the share of EBITDA attributable to CHAPTERS Group AG at approximately 78%.
- As of October 18, 2024, CHAPTERS Group AG's liquid funds, including the securities portfolio, amounted to approximately Euro 78.4m, with the outstanding amount of the perpetual bond around Euro 15.5m.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at CHAPTERS Group is on 31.10.2024.
+0,84 %
+5,26 %
+0,84 %
-1,64 %
+95,12 %
+23,08 %
ISIN:DE0006618309WKN:661830
