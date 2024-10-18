Italian agrifood stars as Paris's SIAL fair turns 60 / Top show for international food businesses takes place Oct 19-23 (FOTO)
Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the world's main food innovation exhibition, which is
held every two years and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is taking
place from Saturday October 19 to Wednesday October 23 at Paris Nord Villepinte.
This year's theme is "Own the Change," an open invitation to all food sector
professionals to reinvent the future together.
SIAL Paris is recognized as an event that is not to be missed for the entire
international agrifood industry, and Italy is set to play a lead role,
showcasing the quality and creativity it is famous for. For the second
consecutive show, Italy will be the best-represented country both in terms of
the number of exhibitors and the amount of space taken up by them, ahead of
France and Spain.
More than 700 Italian companies will be present at the show, participating
directly or accompanied by the Italian Trade Agency or through the participation
of regions where their products originate.
Universal Marketing, the SIAL Network's exclusive agent for Italy, will
coordinate the participation of 130 companies and 7 regional districts
distributed within the Italy Pavilion This year a special guide for Italian
visitors will be published, in order to underscore this historic participation.
After the last show in 2022 had more than 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countries
with 256,000 visitors in attendance, SIAL 2024 will have a decidedly optimistic
outlook on food, despite a global context marked by economic, political and
social crises.
"Only by working together, within this large international community, will we be
able to face the biggest food challenges of the next 30 years," said Nicolas
Trentesaux, the Managing Director of SIAL.
Donato Cinelli, President of Universal Marketing, commented: "in Paris, we are
the home team!. "We are taking center stage again this year," continued Cinelli,
"demonstrating how important and strategic, now more than ever, Italy's role is
in Europe's most important agrifood trade show".
Contact:
Giovanni Pellerito
CEO
GP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170
http://www.gpcommunicationsna.com
mobile +19298883702
mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it
+39.06.40802404
