Italian agrifood stars as Paris's SIAL fair turns 60 / Top show for international food businesses takes place Oct 19-23 (FOTO)

Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the world's main food innovation exhibition, which is

held every two years and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is taking

place from Saturday October 19 to Wednesday October 23 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

This year's theme is "Own the Change," an open invitation to all food sector

professionals to reinvent the future together.



SIAL Paris is recognized as an event that is not to be missed for the entire

international agrifood industry, and Italy is set to play a lead role,

showcasing the quality and creativity it is famous for. For the second

consecutive show, Italy will be the best-represented country both in terms of

the number of exhibitors and the amount of space taken up by them, ahead of

France and Spain.







directly or accompanied by the Italian Trade Agency or through the participation

of regions where their products originate.



Universal Marketing, the SIAL Network's exclusive agent for Italy, will

coordinate the participation of 130 companies and 7 regional districts

distributed within the Italy Pavilion This year a special guide for Italian

visitors will be published, in order to underscore this historic participation.



After the last show in 2022 had more than 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countries

with 256,000 visitors in attendance, SIAL 2024 will have a decidedly optimistic

outlook on food, despite a global context marked by economic, political and

social crises.



"Only by working together, within this large international community, will we be

able to face the biggest food challenges of the next 30 years," said Nicolas

Trentesaux, the Managing Director of SIAL.



Donato Cinelli, President of Universal Marketing, commented: "in Paris, we are

the home team!. "We are taking center stage again this year," continued Cinelli,

"demonstrating how important and strategic, now more than ever, Italy's role is

in Europe's most important agrifood trade show".



Contact:



Giovanni Pellerito

CEO

GP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170

http://www.gpcommunicationsna.com

mobile +19298883702

mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it

+39.06.40802404







More than 700 Italian companies will be present at the show, participatingdirectly or accompanied by the Italian Trade Agency or through the participationof regions where their products originate.Universal Marketing, the SIAL Network's exclusive agent for Italy, willcoordinate the participation of 130 companies and 7 regional districtsdistributed within the Italy Pavilion This year a special guide for Italianvisitors will be published, in order to underscore this historic participation.After the last show in 2022 had more than 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countrieswith 256,000 visitors in attendance, SIAL 2024 will have a decidedly optimisticoutlook on food, despite a global context marked by economic, political andsocial crises."Only by working together, within this large international community, will we beable to face the biggest food challenges of the next 30 years," said NicolasTrentesaux, the Managing Director of SIAL.Donato Cinelli, President of Universal Marketing, commented: "in Paris, we arethe home team!. "We are taking center stage again this year," continued Cinelli,"demonstrating how important and strategic, now more than ever, Italy's role isin Europe's most important agrifood trade show".Contact:Giovanni PelleritoCEOGP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170http://www.gpcommunicationsna.commobile +19298883702mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it+39.06.40802404