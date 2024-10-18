    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Italian agrifood stars as Paris's SIAL fair turns 60 / Top show for international food businesses takes place Oct 19-23 (FOTO)

    Roma (ots) - SIAL Paris, the world's main food innovation exhibition, which is
    held every two years and celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is taking
    place from Saturday October 19 to Wednesday October 23 at Paris Nord Villepinte.
    This year's theme is "Own the Change," an open invitation to all food sector
    professionals to reinvent the future together.

    SIAL Paris is recognized as an event that is not to be missed for the entire
    international agrifood industry, and Italy is set to play a lead role,
    showcasing the quality and creativity it is famous for. For the second
    consecutive show, Italy will be the best-represented country both in terms of
    the number of exhibitors and the amount of space taken up by them, ahead of
    France and Spain.

    More than 700 Italian companies will be present at the show, participating
    directly or accompanied by the Italian Trade Agency or through the participation
    of regions where their products originate.

    Universal Marketing, the SIAL Network's exclusive agent for Italy, will
    coordinate the participation of 130 companies and 7 regional districts
    distributed within the Italy Pavilion This year a special guide for Italian
    visitors will be published, in order to underscore this historic participation.

    After the last show in 2022 had more than 7,000 exhibitors from 127 countries
    with 256,000 visitors in attendance, SIAL 2024 will have a decidedly optimistic
    outlook on food, despite a global context marked by economic, political and
    social crises.

    "Only by working together, within this large international community, will we be
    able to face the biggest food challenges of the next 30 years," said Nicolas
    Trentesaux, the Managing Director of SIAL.

    Donato Cinelli, President of Universal Marketing, commented: "in Paris, we are
    the home team!. "We are taking center stage again this year," continued Cinelli,
    "demonstrating how important and strategic, now more than ever, Italy's role is
    in Europe's most important agrifood trade show".

    Contact:

    Giovanni Pellerito
    CEO
    GP COMMUNICATIONS NORTH AMERICA INC.
    420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2821, New York - NY 10170
    http://www.gpcommunicationsna.com
    mobile +19298883702
    mailto:universal@universalmarketing.it
    +39.06.40802404




