    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    With Record Number of Nearly 10,000 Delegates and Visitors, IROS 2024 Successfully Concludes in Abu Dhabi (FOTO)

    Abu Dhabi-UAE (ots) - Event Emphatically Raises Profile of Abu Dhabi as Global
    Destination for Robotics, Intelligent Systems and Advanced Technology Innovation

    The 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots
    and Systems (IROS 2024) successfully concluded in Abu Dhabi today, with record
    number of nearly 10,000, visitors, delegates and participants in attendance,
    emphatically raising the profile of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for
    robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as for advanced technology
    innovation.

    Researchers, academics, scientists and regulatory stakeholders inspired guests
    and visitors with their impactful plenary talks, keynote sessions, and
    individual poster and oral presentations at IROS 2024 that opened on 14 October
    at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The five-day conference and
    exhibition also witnessed a host of new technology demonstrations in various
    challenges and competitions across the fields of applied research in robotics
    and intelligent systems, captivating the audience for their global appeal and
    reach.

    Dr. Jorge Manual Dias, General Chair, IROS 2024, said: "MENA region's first-ever
    IROS 2024 turned out to be a massive success in all areas, including the record
    number of delegates and visitors, the number of innovations that were presented
    through research papers, the technology demonstrations at the expo, and the
    massive interest generated for talent hunting that resulted in robotics experts
    from across the spectrum gathering for the event. The enthusiasm and the topics
    of general discussions created by IROS 2024 will linger in our minds for a long
    time in this region, more specifically for scientific exploration and business
    collaborations. We thank all the sponsors, especially the government
    stakeholders who supported us in getting IROS 2024 to Abu Dhabi, as well as all
    the partners who have made this a grand success."

    On 18 October, the plenary session was delivered by Dr. Magnus Egerstedt, Dean
    of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California,
    Irvine, US, who focused on 'From Coordination to Collaboration in Multi-Robot
    Systems: Lessons from Ecology', providing insights into deploying multi-robot
    systems that could lead to new capabilities and skill-sets.

    The Keynote Session on 'Robotic Competitions' was moderated by Dr. Lakmal
    Seneviratne, Director, Center for Robotics and Autonomous Systems, and
    Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University. Speakers included Pedro
    Seite 1 von 2



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    With Record Number of Nearly 10,000 Delegates and Visitors, IROS 2024 Successfully Concludes in Abu Dhabi (FOTO) Event Emphatically Raises Profile of Abu Dhabi as Global Destination for Robotics, Intelligent Systems and Advanced Technology Innovation The 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024) …