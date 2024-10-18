With Record Number of Nearly 10,000 Delegates and Visitors, IROS 2024 Successfully Concludes in Abu Dhabi (FOTO)
Abu Dhabi-UAE (ots) - Event Emphatically Raises Profile of Abu Dhabi as Global
Destination for Robotics, Intelligent Systems and Advanced Technology Innovation
The 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots
and Systems (IROS 2024) successfully concluded in Abu Dhabi today, with record
number of nearly 10,000, visitors, delegates and participants in attendance,
emphatically raising the profile of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for
robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as for advanced technology
innovation.
Researchers, academics, scientists and regulatory stakeholders inspired guests
and visitors with their impactful plenary talks, keynote sessions, and
individual poster and oral presentations at IROS 2024 that opened on 14 October
at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The five-day conference and
exhibition also witnessed a host of new technology demonstrations in various
challenges and competitions across the fields of applied research in robotics
and intelligent systems, captivating the audience for their global appeal and
reach.
Dr. Jorge Manual Dias, General Chair, IROS 2024, said: "MENA region's first-ever
IROS 2024 turned out to be a massive success in all areas, including the record
number of delegates and visitors, the number of innovations that were presented
through research papers, the technology demonstrations at the expo, and the
massive interest generated for talent hunting that resulted in robotics experts
from across the spectrum gathering for the event. The enthusiasm and the topics
of general discussions created by IROS 2024 will linger in our minds for a long
time in this region, more specifically for scientific exploration and business
collaborations. We thank all the sponsors, especially the government
stakeholders who supported us in getting IROS 2024 to Abu Dhabi, as well as all
the partners who have made this a grand success."
On 18 October, the plenary session was delivered by Dr. Magnus Egerstedt, Dean
of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California,
Irvine, US, who focused on 'From Coordination to Collaboration in Multi-Robot
Systems: Lessons from Ecology', providing insights into deploying multi-robot
systems that could lead to new capabilities and skill-sets.
The Keynote Session on 'Robotic Competitions' was moderated by Dr. Lakmal
Seneviratne, Director, Center for Robotics and Autonomous Systems, and
Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University. Speakers included Pedro
