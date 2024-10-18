With Record Number of Nearly 10,000 Delegates and Visitors, IROS 2024 Successfully Concludes in Abu Dhabi (FOTO)

Abu Dhabi-UAE (ots) - Event Emphatically Raises Profile of Abu Dhabi as Global

Destination for Robotics, Intelligent Systems and Advanced Technology Innovation



The 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots

and Systems (IROS 2024) successfully concluded in Abu Dhabi today, with record

number of nearly 10,000, visitors, delegates and participants in attendance,

emphatically raising the profile of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for

robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as for advanced technology

innovation.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Researchers, academics, scientists and regulatory stakeholders inspired guestsand visitors with their impactful plenary talks, keynote sessions, andindividual poster and oral presentations at IROS 2024 that opened on 14 Octoberat the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The five-day conference andexhibition also witnessed a host of new technology demonstrations in variouschallenges and competitions across the fields of applied research in roboticsand intelligent systems, captivating the audience for their global appeal andreach.Dr. Jorge Manual Dias, General Chair, IROS 2024, said: "MENA region's first-everIROS 2024 turned out to be a massive success in all areas, including the recordnumber of delegates and visitors, the number of innovations that were presentedthrough research papers, the technology demonstrations at the expo, and themassive interest generated for talent hunting that resulted in robotics expertsfrom across the spectrum gathering for the event. The enthusiasm and the topicsof general discussions created by IROS 2024 will linger in our minds for a longtime in this region, more specifically for scientific exploration and businesscollaborations. We thank all the sponsors, especially the governmentstakeholders who supported us in getting IROS 2024 to Abu Dhabi, as well as allthe partners who have made this a grand success."On 18 October, the plenary session was delivered by Dr. Magnus Egerstedt, Deanof the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California,Irvine, US, who focused on 'From Coordination to Collaboration in Multi-RobotSystems: Lessons from Ecology', providing insights into deploying multi-robotsystems that could lead to new capabilities and skill-sets.The Keynote Session on 'Robotic Competitions' was moderated by Dr. LakmalSeneviratne, Director, Center for Robotics and Autonomous Systems, andProfessor, Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University. Speakers included Pedro