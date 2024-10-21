Friedrich Vorwerk's Q3 Revenue Soars 32%; 2024 Forecast Boosted to €460M
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE has reported impressive financial results, showcasing remarkable growth and a strong future outlook. With substantial revenue increases and a robust order backlog, the company is on a promising trajectory.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 32% revenue growth in Q3, reaching €145 million, with an EBITDA margin of 17.5%.
- EBITDA for Q3 was €25.3 million, significantly up from €6.8 million in the previous year.
- For the first nine months of 2024, revenues increased by 23.3% to €339.1 million, with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%.
- The company has a strong order backlog of €1,178.2 million, contributing to its positive outlook.
- The 2024 revenue forecast has been raised to €430-460 million, with an increased EBITDA margin forecast of 14-15%.
- Net cash and cash equivalents rose to €30.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of €42.8 million since June 30, 2024.
+5,02 %
+10,12 %
+16,24 %
+41,96 %
+137,35 %
-43,22 %
ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte