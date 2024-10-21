    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Friedrich Vorwerk's Q3 Revenue Soars 32%; 2024 Forecast Boosted to €460M

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE has reported impressive financial results, showcasing remarkable growth and a strong future outlook. With substantial revenue increases and a robust order backlog, the company is on a promising trajectory.

    Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
    • Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 32% revenue growth in Q3, reaching €145 million, with an EBITDA margin of 17.5%.
    • EBITDA for Q3 was €25.3 million, significantly up from €6.8 million in the previous year.
    • For the first nine months of 2024, revenues increased by 23.3% to €339.1 million, with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%.
    • The company has a strong order backlog of €1,178.2 million, contributing to its positive outlook.
    • The 2024 revenue forecast has been raised to €430-460 million, with an increased EBITDA margin forecast of 14-15%.
    • Net cash and cash equivalents rose to €30.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of €42.8 million since June 30, 2024.


    Friedrich Vorwerk Group

    +5,02 %
    +10,12 %
    +16,24 %
    +41,96 %
    +137,35 %
    -43,22 %
    ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1





    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
