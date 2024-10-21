Hannover Rueck: Price & Terms Boost Expected in Germany Post-Weather Losses
As natural disasters and cyber threats reshape the German insurance landscape, E+S Rück foresees a pivotal shift in reinsurance pricing and terms by 2025, driven by escalating claims and emerging risks.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- E+S Rück anticipates further price increases and improved terms in German property and casualty reinsurance by January 1, 2025, due to significant losses from natural catastrophes.
- The insurance industry in Germany has faced numerous natural disasters, including floods and severe weather events, leading to increased claims expenditures, particularly in motor insurance.
- Motor insurance remains in deficit, with rising claims inflation and costs for repairs and bodily injury claims, necessitating further price increases by primary insurers.
- There is a growing demand for natural catastrophe covers and cyber insurance, with expectations of increased capacities and risk-adjusted improvements in pricing and terms.
- Emerging risks, such as the insurability of PFAS and SRCC risks, are becoming more significant in the liability line, while the market for cyber covers is under pressure due to rising losses from cyber-attacks.
- Hannover Re, through its subsidiary E+S Rück, aims to be a reliable partner for clients, focusing on profitable growth and continuity in the evolving insurance market.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hannover Rueck is on 11.11.2024.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 257,30EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 257,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.602,00PKT (-0,21 %).
ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221
