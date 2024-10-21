Eleving Grp Boosts Profits, Plans to Redeem Bonds by 12/31
Eleving Group is set to enhance its financial strength by redeeming bonds in November 2024, aiming for EUR 2 million in savings. With a solid presence in 16 countries, the company continues to thrive.
- Eleving Group plans to redeem its outstanding subordinated unsecured bonds (ISIN XS2427362491) on November 29, 2024.
- The redemption is expected to result in approximately EUR 2 million in annual cost savings and enhance the company's profitability.
- The bonds will be redeemed in cash at 101% of the outstanding amount, plus accrued interest, as per the bond prospectus.
- Eleving Group has a strong operational presence in 16 countries, focusing on vehicle and consumer financing, with a historical customer base exceeding 1.3 million.
- The company reported strong financial results for 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 77.5 million and a net portfolio of EUR 320.3 million.
- Fitch upgraded Eleving Group's credit rating from B- to B with a stable outlook in 2024, reflecting its improved financial standing.
