Deutsche Rohstoff: Strong Performance & CAPEX Cuts Boost Growth

Deutsche Rohstoff AG achieved significant drilling cost reductions, with Niobrara wells costing around USD 10 million and Teapot wells under USD 7 million.

The drilling program at 1876 has expanded from 10 to 12 wells for 2024, with production expected to reach around 14,700 BOEPD in Q3.

The investment budget for 2024 has increased from EUR 145-165 million to EUR 175-180 million, while expected revenues and EBITDA remain in line with guidance.

Three wells in the Teapot formation have started production, and the company plans to bring a total of 9 wells into production in Q4.

The acreage position has increased by approximately 5,000 acres since the end of 2023, with ongoing evaluations for additional Teapot locations.

Extensive investments in infrastructure are planned for 2024, including around USD 11 million for a gas compressor station and EUR 4 million for integrating new pads into existing infrastructure.

The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Report Q3 2024, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 35,35EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





